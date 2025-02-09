Ramaphosa Exercises Worldwide Diplomacy to Clear the Air, Spell Out SA's G20 Objective
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nations Address in a joint seating of Parliament in the Cape Town City Hall on 8 February 2024. Picture: Supplied/GCIS
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa will send a delegation worldwide to explain South Africa's position on several issues, including land expropriation.
Ramaphosa says he also intends to deal with his international counterparts in a “formal way” as he prepares for the Southern African Development Community (SADC) and East Africa Community Joint Summit in Tanzania to discuss the DRC (Democratic Republic of the Congo) conflict.
Ramaphosa was speaking at the Presidential Golf Challenge charity event in Cape Town on Friday.
On Thursday, during his State of the Nation Address (SONA) speech, President Ramaphosa said South Africa "won't be bullied" as it tries to deal with diplomatic tensions with the US over land expropriation and Rwanda over the DRC conflict.
"As I said I’m sending a delegation to the world to our own continent, to Europe, to the Americas and to Asia, the Middle East to go and explain our position, particularly our G20 objective."
Ramaphosa also says he won’t engage in public disagreements with other heads of State like Rwandan President Paul Kagame.
"Matters of importance are discussed properly behind closed doors so I’m not going to get into the mud."
Ramaphosa is expected to meet with Kagame at the joint summit due to start on Saturday.
