Ramaphosa Says He's Not 'Getting into the Mud' in Public Spats with Other Heads of State
Ramaphosa was responding to a question about Rwandan President Paul Kagame, who accused him lying about the conflict and South Africa’s involvement.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Rampahosa said he won’t be "getting into the mud" and arguing with other heads of state in public.
Ramaphosa, who departs for the SADC and East Africa Community Joint Summit in Tanzania on Friday, said that matters between South Africa and Rwanda regarding the conflict in the DRC must be discussed behind closed doors.
The president addressed the media during his Presidential Golf Challenge in Cape Town on Friday, a day after his State of the Nation Address (SONA).
"With regard to what's happening in the DRC, as a head of state, I’m not in the habit of getting into the mud and arguing with other people, other heads of state. Matters of importance are discussed properly behind closed doors so I'm not going to get into the mud."
