Russian Human Rights Commissioner Urges UN to React to Kiev’s Attack on School Bus
Moskalkova said that the fact that the collective West remained tight-lipped on the matter of Kiev’s war crimes raises eyebrows
© Alexander Polegenko/TASS
MOSCOW, February 5. /TASS/. Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatyana Moskalkova believes that the United Nations needs to come up with a tough response to recent Ukrainian drone strike that targeted a school bus in the Zaporozhye Region.
"I call upon the UN Humn Rights Commissner and the UN Child Rights Committee to come up with a tough response to heinous crimes against civilians," Moskalkova wrote on Telegram. "The brutal attack on civilians shows that those behind this act of atrocity have no moral compass whatsoever."
In her words, the fact that the collective West remained tight-lipped on the matter of Kiev’s war crimes raises eyebrows.
Five children and a driver were wounded when a Ukrainian drone attacked a school bus in the Zaporozhye Region. A criminal case was launched into the attack.
