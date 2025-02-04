Russian Troops Wipe Out Foreign Mercenaries’ Formation in Donbass Region Over Past Day
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 35 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed four enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility in the Kharkov Region over the past day, the ministry reported
© AP Photo/ LIBKOS
MOSCOW, February 4. /TASS/. Russian troops destroyed a foreign mercenaries’ formation of the Ukrainian army in the Donbass region over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.
"Battlegroup South units gained better lines and positions and inflicted casualties on formations of three mechanized and an airmobile brigade of the Ukrainian army, a Foreign Legion formation and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Dyleyevka, Konstantinovka, Zelenovka, Ivano-Daryevka, Orekhovo-Vasilevka, Yantarnoye, Chasov Yar and Dachnoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 260 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and four field artillery guns, including three NATO weapons in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed two ammunition depots and three electronic warfare stations of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army’s ammunition, fuel depots over past day
Russian forces struck the Ukrainian army’s ammunition and fuel depots over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the infrastructure of military airfields, production workshops, storage sites and places of preparing unmanned aerial vehicles for launch, the Ukrainian army’s ammunition, fuel and lubricants depots and amassed enemy manpower and equipment in 149 areas," the ministry said.
Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 35 casualties on Ukrainian army in Kharkov area
"Battlegroup North units operating in the Kharkov direction inflicted casualties on formations of two territorial defense brigades near the settlement of Volchansk in the Kharkov Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 35 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles and four field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an electronic warfare station of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts over 290 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted more than 290 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed nine enemy artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup West units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized, an assault and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades near Kupyansk, Peschanoye, Novomlynsk, Novaya Kruglyakovka, Zapadnoye, Zagoruikovka and Zelyony Gai in the Kharkov Region, Nevskoye in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Yampolovka and Yampol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours totaled more than 290 personnel, a tank, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers and 14 motor vehicles, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed nine field artillery guns, including three Western-made weapons and three ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 510 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 510 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and two armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Center units continued active offensive operations. They inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of five mechanized, a motorized infantry and a jaeger brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade, a National Guard brigade and the Lyut assault brigade of Ukraine’s national police near Krasnoarmeisk, Udachnoye, Sergeyevka, Dzerzhinsk, Druzhba, Novoaleksandrovka, Baranovka, Lysovka, Kotlino, Uspenovka, Andreyevka and Yasenovoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the last 24 hours amounted to 510 personnel, a tank, two armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and ten pickup trucks, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed eight artillery guns of the Ukrainian army, including a Polish-manufactured 155mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts over 140 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted more than 140 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed seven enemy artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup East units continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted casualties on formations of a tank brigade and two mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Bogatyr, Razliv, Burlatskoye, Razdolnoye and Novopol in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army lost more than 140 personnel, a tank, six armored combat vehicles, two motor vehicles and seven field artillery guns in that frontline area over the last 24 hours, it specified.
In addition, Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army, it said.
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicts 30 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr inflicted roughly 30 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed two enemy jamming stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.
"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted damage on manpower and equipment of a mechanized brigade and two coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Nesteryanka, Novodanilovka, Kamenskoye and Stepovoye in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.
The Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 30 personnel, three motor vehicles and two electronic warfare stations, it specified.
Russian air defenses down 68 Ukrainian UAVs, Neptune missile over past day
Russian air defense forces shot down 68 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and a Neptune missile over the past day, the ministry reported.
"During the last 24-hour period, air defense capabilities shot down a Neptune long-range missile, a rocket of the US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket system and 68 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.
Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 653 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 42,406 unmanned aerial vehicles, 590 surface-to-air missile systems, 21,023 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,513 multiple rocket launchers, 21,222 field artillery guns and mortars and 31,186 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.
