Columbia Bows to Trump Administration, Hoping to Restore Federal Funding
By Stephen Rex Brown
Mar 21, 2025 at 5:12 p.m. ET
Columbia University bowed to many of President Donald Trump’s demands on Friday in a bid to restore $400 million in federal funding.
Columbia's interim President Katrina Armstrong announced she will ban masks on campus, with exemptions for health or religious reasons, train three-dozen campus police officers with authority to arrest people, and appoint a new senior vice provost who will conduct a “thorough review” of the Middle East studies department.
The moves came amid unprecedented pressure on the Ivy League university from the White House. Earlier this month, the federal education department moved to terminate $400 million in federal funding for Columbia, citing what it called "relentless violence, intimidation and antisemitic harassment" on campus.
Federal education officials then sent Columbia a detailed list of demands for the funding to be restored.
A pro-Palestinian student protest movement disrupted campus life at Columbia after Hamas’ Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, and the start of Israel’s war in Gaza. Many of the student protesters have worn masks, citing a fear of online harassment or doxxing.
The federal demands were met with alarm by many in academia, who feared that they would stifle the free discussion of ideas that is central to higher education.
As part of the new announcement, Columbia wrote on its website that it would develop new coursework for Middle East studies and embark on a “larger mapping” of offerings to ensure they adhere to standards of “excellence and fairness.” The effort will involve the new senior vice provost, who will also have authority over the Center for Palestine Studies, the Institute for Israel and Jewish Studies, South Asian studies and African studies.
“The way Columbia and Columbians have been portrayed is hard to reckon with. We have challenges, yes, but they do not define us,” Armstrong wrote.
“At all times, we are guided by our values, putting academic freedom, free expression, open inquiry, and respect for all at the fore of every decision we make.”
