'Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China'
By Global Times
Mar 16, 2025 11:57 PM
Photo: Global Times
Editor's Note:
Since the publication of the first volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China in 2014, the book has garnered widespread recognition globally, becoming a key resource for political figures, scholars, and experts in many countries. It stands as the leader's work with the most published languages, the widest coverage, and the greatest global influence, opening a "window of thought" for understanding China in the new era.
To offer global audiences deeper insights into Xi Jinping: The Governance of China and the key concepts it contains, including perspectives on development, civilization, security, human rights, ecology, international order, and global governance, the Global Times is launching the "Decoding the Book of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" series. Through themed columns such as "Scholars' Perspectives," "Translators' Voices," "Practitioners' Insights," and "Readers' Reflections," this series will feature perspectives from Chinese and international scholars, translators of the work, practitioners of its concepts, and overseas readers. It aims to share what they have seen and understood about China's philosophy, values, and wisdom through the book.
Here are the stories for our first installment just click on this URL to see the following links:
1. Translators' Voices: Three Cs feature China's democracy - cooperation, consultation and consensus
2. Practitioners' Insights: What does 'whole-process' mean in China's democracy? A Shanghai practice tells how grassroots voices can be heard
3. Readers' Reflections: 'A living democracy' - a Pakistani journalist's perspective on China's whole-process people's democracy
