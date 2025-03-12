Escalation to Follow Naval Ban if Gaza Starvation Continues: Al-Houthi
By Al Mayadeen English
12 Mar 2025 22:18
Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi has reiterated support for Gaza, warning the Israeli occupation of military escalation if the siege on Gaza is not lifted.
The leader of Yemen’s Ansar Allah movement, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi, declared on Wednesday that the resumption of the ban on Israeli navigation in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, and the Gulf of Aden—enforced as of Tuesday—is aimed at countering the Israeli occupation’s aggressive policies in the region.
Sayyed Al-Houthi emphasized that any Israeli vessel entering these waters would be targeted as part of the announced operations.
Condemning the Israeli occupation’s ongoing blockade of humanitarian aid to Gaza, the Ansar Allah leader stated that preventing aid from reaching the besieged enclave and closing border crossings are deliberate efforts to starve the Palestinian people, coining the actions “a grave crime against humanity.”
He asserted that Yemen’s decision to reinstate the Israeli shipping ban is driven by a firm conviction that practical steps must be taken against Israeli intransigence and brutality.
He further warned that blocking Israeli maritime activity is only the first step, promising more escalatory measures if the occupation persists in starving Palestinians and preventing humanitarian relief from reaching Gaza.
"All options remain on the table if the starvation of the Palestinian people continues," he stressed.
Arab and Islamic silence: Condemnation without action
Addressing the broader Arab and Islamic stance, al-Houthi criticized the passive response to "Israel’s" aggressive policies, calling it a betrayal of responsibility toward the Palestinian cause. He asserted that Israeli actions are backed by the United States and tacitly approved by Arab and Islamic regimes that have shown a lack of resolve in confronting Israeli escalations.
“The positions of Arab and Islamic nations do not rise to the level of humanitarian, religious, or moral responsibility regarding the Palestinian cause,” he said, adding that official statements from Arab summits are typically weak in tone and are not followed by concrete diplomatic or economic measures.
Al-Houthi also pointed to revelations by the World Bank that some Arab regimes have established alternative land routes to circumvent Yemen’s blockade on Israeli-bound goods, questioning whether these regimes would deny the World Bank’s findings or admit to complicity in aiding the Israeli occupation.
He referenced past footage showing Arab trucks transporting goods to "Israel" during times of aggression, warning that the low threshold of Arab condemnations emboldens the Israeli occupation’s gradual escalation.
“It is unacceptable for our people to align their stance with the positions of Arab regimes because those positions reflect weakness and abandonment of responsibility,” he declared.
Al-Houthi acknowledged Arab opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians but dismissed it as an insufficient response. “Refusing to grant land for the displacement of Palestinians is good, but it is a very minimal stance compared to what must be done,” he said.
He warned that if Arab regimes were to accept the displacement of Palestinians, they would become direct aggressors against the Palestinian people.
“Some Arab regimes view us as their greatest enemies—why? Because we take strong stances in support of the Palestinian people,” he said, adding that even those sympathetic to Yemen’s position consider it reckless and imprudent.
He concluded by stating that instead of criticizing Yemen’s actions, pressure should be directed at the Israeli occupation, which continues to starve Palestinians under American protection. “The US backing enables the enemy to carry out major aggressive steps, and it will not stop unless confronted with deterrence and strong practical stances.”
Yemen resumes naval blockade against Israeli ships in support of Gaza
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the resumption of their naval blockade on all Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.
Sanaa's decision comes after the expiration of the deadline set by Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi for mediators to pressure the Israeli occupation into reopening Gaza’s border crossings and allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared the immediate enforcement of the blockade, warning that any Israeli vessel attempting to breach the restriction would be targeted within the designated operational zones.
The military stressed that the blockade would remain in place until the Israeli occupation complies with the demand to reopen Gaza’s border crossings and facilitate the entry of essential food and medical supplies.
The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and reiterated its commitment to standing alongside the Palestinian Resistance.
