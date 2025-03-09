Ethiopian Airlines Marks Int'l Women's Day with 6 All-women-functioned Flights
Xinhua Editor: huaxia2025-03-09 16:41:15
People cut a cake at a special ceremony honoring women's contribution to the aviation industry in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on March 7, 2025. (Xinhua/Michael Tewelde)
ADDIS ABABA, March 9 (Xinhua) -- Africa's leading carrier Ethiopian Airlines said on Saturday in a press release that it has operated all-women functioned flights to six destinations across four continents to mark International Women's Day, which falls on March 8.
The Ethiopian flag carrier held a special ceremony on Friday honoring women's contribution to the aviation industry. The event, which brought together senior Ethiopian government officials, diplomats based in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa, and women staff of Ethiopian Airlines, was marked by six flights entirely managed by women, from catering, maintenance, and check-in to lounge services and flight operations.
The all-women-functioned flights departed from Addis Ababa for Athens in Greece, New Delhi in India, Windhoek in Namibia, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates, and Bahir Dar in northern Ethiopia.
Ethiopian Minister of Women and Social Affairs Ergogie Tesfaye said during the occasion that Ethiopian Airlines has become a major institution where women have proven their mettle. She praised the "dedicated" women professionals working across various aviation fields for their "significant contribution" to the continuous growth of Ethiopia's national carrier, thereby enhancing the East African country's reputation on the international stage.
Tesfaye said International Women's Day serves as a call to action toward preventing and eliminating all forms of violence against women and girls, while also tackling the complex economic, social, and political challenges they face.
She called for a renewed commitment to promoting gender equality and ensuring women's meaningful participation as a critical enabler for achieving inclusive and sustainable national development.
According to the Ethiopian flag carrier, the all-women-functioned flights showcase a significant milestone in the airline's ongoing efforts to elevate the presence and participation of women in the aviation industry. It said the initiative envisages a dual aim of acknowledging women aviation experts and inspiring future generations of women in the aviation sector.
Noting that women currently make up about 40 percent of Ethiopian Airlines' workforce across a range of business divisions, the airline said women aviation professionals are "significantly contributing their share to Ethiopian Airlines' overall achievements and development."
Lemma Yadecha, chief commercial officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group, underscored the vital need to promote women's empowerment in aviation, as he emphasized the airline's strong commitment to breaking barriers and creating opportunities for women in aviation.
"We remain committed to supporting, mentoring, and providing opportunities for women to reach their full potential. Ethiopian Airlines is a place where women thrive, excel, and shape the future of aviation," Yadecha said.
