Path for Reinvigorating Social Cohesion, Fraternity
March 20, 2025
It is recurrently heralded that any movement, especially organized and patterned steps, has its own contribution to the effort geared towards boosting health status, cardiovascular safety and metabolism route.
Cognizant of the fact that sport has had a multitude of advantages in fueling people-to-people associations and bolstering social interrelation, The Ethiopian Herald approached Haileyesus Belete, who graduated from Kotebe University of Education in Sport Science, to talk about the significance of sports and its firm tie with social cohesion and other related communal facets.
He said, “Sports can be an influential tool for nurturing social cohesion by providing the society with structured, inclusive environments where diverse individuals can collaborate, build relationships, and develop mutual respect. It provides opportunities for individuals from different backgrounds to interact and collaborate, which can help break down barriers and foster understanding and amity.”
Responding to the question stating what way can social cohesion is often described as the ‘glue’ holding societies together, encompassing the bonds and connections among people emanating from sports is concerned, Haileyesus said social cohesion involves shared values, trust, fraternity, and a sense of belonging, which are unequivocally crucial for a functioning, competent, enlightened and resilient society.
He further stated that sports are of paramount importance in promoting social consistency, and participating in sports, whether as a player, spectator, community member or any interested party, can help develop shared experiences and a sense of community.
It is known that sports are vital means for fostering teamwork and collaboration, particularly, teamwork and cooperation, teaching participants the importance of working together towards a common goal, Haileyesus stated.
As to him, sports are also significantly useful in boosting communication and effective interaction as it can provide individuals peculiarly the youth with ample opportunities to develop leadership and communication skills, smooth integration and other invaluable social skills.
“Sport programs can be used to re-engage disaffected sections of the community, promoting social capital and leadership through improved cross-cultural interaction. It also promotes physical activity and well-being, which can have positive effects on mental and physical health, further contributing to a sense of community and social cohesion. Sports can play a pivotal role in fostering public consistency by providing opportunities for individuals from diverse backgrounds to engage in physical activity and social interaction,” he underlined.
According to Haileyesus, within programs, sport activities often take modified forms to generate new experiences, discussion, and reflection. In clear terms, sport can also make valuable contributions to reconciliation and intercultural learning since it contributes a lot to building core competences on an individual level on the one hand and fostering social inclusion and social capital on a community level on the other.
“When taught in a pedagogically valuable way, children and the youth learn fundamental principles such as tolerance, solidarity, cooperation and mutual respect. Furthermore, sports foster self-confidence and promote communication competences which are important to resolve conflicts peacefully and exchange views non-violently. In due course of booming dealings and networks, sport activities can contribute to a greater sense of identity and feeling of belonging, which can lead to an active citizenship outside of the sporting settings,” he underscored.
He further stated that many countries have recognized sports as enabler of sustainable development and ‘as a means to promote education, health, development and peace’. As sport is a social experience and when taught in an educational and context-sensitive manner, it would be instrumental in teaching citizens about life skills and values such as tolerance, respect, non-discrimination, gender equality, and improve ways to resolve conflicts peacefully and foster solidarity.
Yes he said, sport creates a safe and neutral space in which individuals from different upbringings, regardless of age, gender, social status, attitude, and ability or belief, can come together in a harm free environment which promotes fun and enjoyment. Through such an audacious avenue, the youth, citizens in general and participants as a whole, can interact with each other, learn from one another and build mutual trust.
Unequivocally, he stated that sport boosts self-confidence, improves the mental and psychosocial well-being, helps to reduce stress and supports recovery from traumatic experiences and anxiety. A special focus on children and youth, who act as communicators and mediators, can achieve a long-lasting impact on societies.
The youth have gained opportunities to question their perceptions and beliefs of the other communities through their interactions in sports, and they have to hold joint meetings and interact through social media and have started appreciating each other for their different skills and capacities to well-nourished the science. The youth in turn need to be made well alert about sport activities as this move enhances the firm relations among the society and the creation of new intercommunity ties. Not only are the youth included in sports teams but they also get opportunities to associate themselves and promote health related features, among the community.
Sports can open doors for the youth to build confident in due course of facilitating communication and interrelation. Sports activities have demonstrated how renewed relationships can help in minimizing stereotyping and diffusing tensions and hate among clans.
The youth in addition have resolved conflicts among themselves rather than taking their disputes to other elders for mediation. Their self-confidence to engage in discussions and close talks as a result of sport activities make their contributions be well organized and they have to be encouraged to promote social relations thereby contributing to conflict resolution on a national level even, he added.
Since sports have had meaningful contributions to peace and social amalgamation, he stated these activities have to be well strengthened and given due attention. Needless to state, he said sports have been found to have positive changes among the youth in their beliefs and attitudes towards others.
As learned from activities so far, he stated the youth have demonstrated increased trust with other youth members through increased social interactions and support of fellow teammates in and off common ground. Besides, sports are crucial for the holistic development of young people, fostering physical health, social skills, and mental resilience. Furthermore, it is also significantly useful in promoting teamwork, discipline, and civic-mindedness as well as personal competence.
Yes he said through friendly competition, teamwork, and physical activity, the youth/adolescents and even small kids have the opportunity to learn new skills, develop self-confidence, build character, and so much more. That’s why the aim of encouraging overall child development through sports supersedes any desire to top the standings. It is these formative experiences that help shape future generations. Most importantly, he said, personal life experiences, relationships and social contexts all influence such a worthwhile societal development. These contexts can include home, school, company premises, extracurricular activities such as sports activities and playing courts.
Since sports provides the youth and all sections of the society in fact with opportunities for social participation, breaking down cultural barriers, building community identity, making friends, developing networks and reducing social isolation, it has been well regarded as a big part of the lives of many people centering the youth.
In a nutshell, governments, schools and community groups need to move in unison for promoting physical activity benefits such as better health, increased energy and improved mood and sleep as sports and all physical activities offer significant health benefits, including reduced risk of chronic diseases, improved cardiovascular health, and enhanced mental well-being.
Such pivotal contributions have made them crucial for a healthy lifestyle. Yes, sports and health do have untold connection. Therefore, sport requires participants to work with others to achieve team goals. In such a way, it can help citizens of all categories to develop attributes such as altruism and empathy. That is why it is all the time stated that sport is a viable gait for reinvigorating social cohesion, fraternity and sense of understanding.
BY MENGESHA AMARE
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 20 MARCH 2025
