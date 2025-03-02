Quick Results in Russia-US Cooperation Should Not be Expected — Kremlin
MOSCOW, March 2. /TASS/. The range of possible topics for cooperation between Russia and the United States should be outlined now, but quick results should not be expected, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with television host Pavel Zarubin for Rossiya-1 TV channel.
Answering a question about possible cooperation on rare earth metals, the Kremlin representative pointed to the position of the US side, which notes that "first a settlement around Ukraine, then the economy".
"It seems to me that even now we need to outline the range of possible topics for cooperation, but we should not expect any quick results in this area right now," Peskov said.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that Moscow would be happy to cooperate with any foreign partners in the rare earths industry, including the US, as it is a capital-intensive project. US President Donald Trump has shown particular interest in the development and extraction of rare earth metals, a key element in modern microelectronics and high technology. Last year, the Federal Agency for Mineral Resources reported that Russia ranks second in the world in terms of rare earth reserves.
