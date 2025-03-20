Sudan Army in Close Proximity to RSF-controlled Presidential Palace
20 Mar 2025 18:57
The Sudanese army's latest offensive to retake the capital of Khartoum has been mounting pressure on RSF troops in the area.
Troops of the Sudanese Army have come in close proximity to the presidential palace, which was seized by the rivaling Rapid Support Forces (RSF) two years ago, a military source said on Thursday, according to AFP.
AFP reported heavy explosions and gunfire in Sudan’s capital, Khartoum, as fierce clashes erupted between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), with the fighting intensifying as Sudanese forces pushed toward central Khartoum, coming 500 meters within the palace.
The clashes near the presidential palace unfold amid a large-scale offensive aimed at Central Khartoum, intensifying pressure on the RSF paramilitary as Sudanese soldiers advancing from the south merged with troops already stationed in the city center of the Sudanese capital on Monday.
The army has recently retook Khartoum North, located across the Blue Nile from the city center, as well as the East Nile district to its east, while the RSF continues to hold several positions in Khartoum and its sister city of Omdurman across the White Nile.
This development follows intensified efforts by the Rapid Support Forces and its allies to establish a parallel government in Sudan, which would further divide the war-torn country, two years into the war.
The RSF's latest move builds on efforts to create a parallel government, a plan formalized on March 4 with the signing of a transitional constitution. The document outlines a governance framework under RSF leadership, including provisions for a new bill of rights and a national army but lacks a clear timeline for elections. The RSF has stated that a new administration will be set up in the coming weeks.
Supporters of the initiative argue that it aims to address service gaps in RSF-controlled areas. "Citizens in these regions have been cut off from essential services like the new banknotes issued by the army, passport processing, and document renewals," said signatory Alaa El-Din Nuqd.
However, the prospect of a competing government has raised serious concerns, particularly from Egypt, which has strongly opposed any moves that could threaten Sudan's unity. Cairo warned that such developments complicate the political landscape and hinder efforts to consolidate Sudanese factions under a single authority.
Meanwhile, Sudanese army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan announced plans on February 9 to form a technocratic wartime government, with military sources suggesting its formation would be finalized once the army secures full control over Khartoum.
Amid the rising tensions, the Security Council has welcomed calls from both the African Union and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for an urgent ceasefire, particularly during the holy month of Ramadan.
Council members have also underscored the importance of respecting international legal frameworks, particularly the UN arms embargo on Darfur, and urged all states to refrain from actions that could intensify the conflict. In this regard, the council praised the diplomatic efforts of UN envoy Ramtane Lamamra, who continues to work toward a peaceful resolution.
