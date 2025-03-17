The G7's Imperialist Nostalgia Has No Place in the 21st Century
By Global Times
Mar 17, 2025 12:25 AM
On March 14, following the Group of Seven (G7) Foreign Ministers' meeting in Canada, a statement was released accusing China of engaging in "illicit, provocative, coercive and dangerous actions" that allegedly threaten regional stability.
China responded swiftly and unequivocally through its embassy in Canada, strongly condemning the statement filled with arrogance, prejudice and malicious intent.
The G7's criticism of China is not new. However, its tone and focus reflect a broader pattern, framing China's rise as a threat to international stability. The "China threat theory" narrative has become a convenient tool for countries like the US and its allies to justify their military build-ups and strategic maneuvers in the Asia-Pacific region.
A closer examination of the facts reveals that this narrative is profoundly flawed and rooted in outdated Cold War thinking and old imperialism mentality. Over the past 20 to 30 years, who has been constantly creating wars, supporting regional conflicts through military means, and undermining global peace and stability?
The G7's accusations of Chinese "coercion" and "provocation" ring hollow when viewed in the context of its own members' actions over the past few decades.
The US, for instance, has waged wars in Iraq and Afghanistan, conducted military interventions in Libya and Syria, and maintained a global network of military bases. The UK and France have similarly engaged in military operations in the Middle East and Africa, often under the guise of promoting democracy or combating terrorism.
Even Japan, which has long adhered to a pacifist constitution, has begun to expand its military capabilities.
While the G7 conveniently overlooks the fact that the South China Sea and the waters surrounding China are among the safest water ways in the world.
The US and its allies have conducted frequent military exercises and patrols in these waters, often thousands of miles from their shores. These actions have heightened tensions and increased the risk of conflict.
The G7's emphasis on "peace and stability" is often used as a pretext to justify arms sales and other military actions, undermining China's efforts to achieve peaceful reunification.
These actions have caused untold suffering and destabilized entire regions, yet the G7 continues to present itself as a defender of peace and stability.
The most serious threat to global security is the G7, as these former powerful countries view the multi-polar development of today's globalization through the lens of their imperialism history and hegemony. The geopolitics of Asian countries is still profoundly affected by the legacy of imperialism.
China's rise is peaceful. It focuses on economic growth and poverty reduction. It has lifted millions out of poverty and boosted global growth.
Unlike other imperialist powers, China avoids war, occupation and aggression, promoting cooperation through initiatives like the Belt and Road Initiative.
The G7's attempts to portray China as a threat ignore these achievements and reflect a deep-seated bias against non-Western models of development.
In practice, "military balance" is a euphemism for maintaining Western dominance in global affairs. Any attempt by a non-Western country to strengthen its defense capabilities is immediately labeled a threat, creating a self-fulfilling cycle of mistrust and confrontation. This approach does not promote peace; rather, it exacerbates tensions and increases the likelihood of conflict.
The G7's attempts to revive the rhetoric and tactics of imperialism are not only misguided but also doomed to fail in an increasingly multi-polar world. The G7's imperialist nostalgia has no place in the 21st century.
