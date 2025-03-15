Time to Put Anti-racism at the Heart of What We Do
As anti-immigration rhetoric gains mainstream acceptance, trade unions must unite workers across backgrounds while challenging the false narrative that blames migrants for economic hardship, argues TONY CONWAY
PUBLIC SNUB: People protesters outside the Reform UK Wiltshire conference at The Civic Trowbridge, in Trowbridge, Wiltshire on February 9 2025
LAST YEAR was a significant year for anti-racists worldwide. Far-right populist parties came to the fore in most European nations, were re-elected in India, elected in South America and of course having taken over the US Republican Party saw their candidate elected in Donald Trump.
All these trends have a common theme. Free-market capitalism, anti-worker and anti-democracy. That’s not to say there won’t be major disagreements as shown by the current trade disputes, but the trends remain there.
Last year should not have been a surprise. Far-right parties and candidates had been building support electorally and via a myriad of influencers. Channels such as GB News — most recently rightly called out for an anti-semitic broadcast — and blogs regularly spin narratives scapegoating migrants. Influencers like the Tates have millions of followers.
These views linked to two trends, anti-migration and anti-Muslim, have leached across over decades into so-called mainstream parties. So much so immigration is now considered to be a legitimate concern.
Is it any wonder that Reform UK is polling high and got 4.2 million votes in the 2024 general election?
What we do know is that significant numbers of people are pessimistic and pessimism results in fear.
Over the last months, I’ve taken time out to speak to Reform voters. By and large, they just want things to be better. The cost of living, health, schools and housing. They see the other parties as having failed — “so give someone else a chance” is the constant refrain.
Many of these potential Reform voters are not anti-immigration or anti-racist as such but they link it to their problems. Some because that’s what they have been told. It’s worth noting that many Reform’s supporters do not consider Reform or themselves as racist. Clearly, Reform UK attracts racists but their vote is wider than this.
So the first thing we must confront is to say clearly immigration is not a legitimate concern overriding all else. Our nations aren’t overcrowded, houses can be built and hospitals can work. Indeed in many cases, the services need labour from overseas. This is particularly the case in health and social care, hospitality, construction and transport.
Secondly, we must bring such workers into our campaigns not just anti-racist campaigns but our unions and employment rights campaigns. The Employment Rights Bill must fully protect those on work visas. In a number of cases, workers on work visas are scared to join a union or take industrial action due to immigration laws.
Migrant groups and lawyers are lobbying the government to include all workers in the Act. Failure to do so will undermine workplace solidarity. Unions must represent and recruit all workers. Unite and some of the independent unions have taken steps to do so.
Unions and others should get behind Gypsy, Roma and Traveller people campaigns. The IWA and others support a campaign for anti-racist immigration laws. Can we grow support?
The current Borders Bill has been put up to stop the traffickers but others say it will penalise the trafficked. We therefore need more safe routes as unions such as PCS have argued. The sleight-of-hand restrictions stopping people claiming citizenship if they entered via a non-authorised route must be done away with.
The Tories want to restrict immigration further and argue that as there are 9.5 million people not actively seeking work between 16 and state pension age, all vacancies could be filled.
The numbers aren’t accurate as they include young people and students who are learning as well as people unable to work and those who have retired. Plus job matches are difficult due to poor travel, and housing. To fill vacancies Britain needs a socialist industrial strategy and a massive increase in skills training.
Anti-immigration rhetoric has been linked to the growth of anti-Muslim beliefs. Statistics in the State of Hate 2024 produced by Hope Not Hate show that 44 per cent of people have problems with Islam. The report more explicitly shows that cultural racism is now significant.
Such views are picked up by the right of the Tory Party and Reform UK along with a variety of extreme-right and fascistic groups. It feeds the anti-woke argument.
Reform UK argues for changes in the education system to further push so-called British values rather than the full range of British history.
In challenging Reform UK in the immediate term we need to both expose its policies and recognise that it is a product of world and national events. As such our main task is to unite the class — our class — and challenge those who wish to divide us. They seek to divide to weaken. Old versus young. Employed versus unemployed. Black versus white and one religion versus another religion.
We should welcome the trials of Reform UK and the closure of branches. We must challenge their policies not just because they belong to them, because even if Reform UK fails these policies remain.
Anti-immigration, racism, opposition to a free NHS, pro-privatisation, anti-workers’ rights and unions, anti-free education and pro-independent schools, more prisons and bigger armed forces. Anti-net zero and climate change deniers. Sexism and anti-women. Anti-LGBT.
Reform UK wants to leave a large number of international bodies that safeguard our rights and health. It takes its lead from the right in the US and at its heart it wishes to see us in hock to financiers. It is a flat low-tax party. They claim to lower taxes but pass the bill on to users and citizens. It must be defeated in May. But:
To challenge these ideas means taking our arguments into the heart of the movement. It means building community resilience.
It’s a continuous battle, one that requires constant vigilance.
Anti-racists have mobilised for UN Day Against Racism on March 21-22 and we must build support then and afterwards. Unions have carried anti-racist policies and have organised meetings and education. These must become cross-union and permanent.
Trade union councils should organise anti-racist events. Media lies must be challenged. Racist and anti-worker laws must be challenged. Far-right protests must be opposed. The movement must be united and bold.
Tony Conway is convener of the Communist Party anti-racist anti-fascist commission.
