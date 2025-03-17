US Renews Aggression on Yemen, Targets Hodeidah in Series of Raids
By Al Mayadeen English
The United States has targeted al-Arj and al-Salif in Yemen's Hodeidah province as the aggression on the country continues.
A US aggression targeted the al-Arj area in the Bajil district in the coastal Hodeidah province, west of Yemen, Al Mayadeen's correspondent reported on Monday, adding that US attacks also destroyed an iron factory in the al-Salif district, northwest Hodeidah, in a series of airstrikes.
The renewed aggression comes as Sanaa declared its imposition of the naval blockade and siege on Israeli or Israeli-bound ships sailing through the Red Sea as long as the embargo on humanitarian aid destined for the Gazan people is not lifted.
The Yemeni Armed Forces (YAF) announced that the blockade came in support of the Palestinian people and their Resistance, but rapidly expanded to include American ships as well, due to the aggression against Yemen.
In his speech on Sunday, Sayyed Abdul-Malik al-Houthi warned the United States, saying, "If your aggression on our country continues, we will take other escalatory steps, and our people will move in a comprehensive and wide manner."
Yemen vows escalation
The warning was reiterated on Monday during Yemen's million-strong march under the banner of "Steadfast with Gaza, confronting American escalation with escalation."
In a statement issued by the march organizers, Yemen's support for its "brothers in Gaza" was reaffirmed, particularly in the face of all the dangers they are facing.
"We pride ourselves on our leader's decision to impose a four-day deadline for humanitarian aid entries into Gaza before imposing the siege on the occupation's vessels," the statement said, adding "We refuse to be included in the nation's 'foam of the flood', which abandoned its kin to die of starvation and thirst at the hands of its enemy."
The Yemeni mass marches also announced a comprehensive mobilization to confront the aggression and the recent American escalation through military escalation, public mobilization, and economic boycott of the enemies.
For his part, member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammad Ali al-Houthi, addressed US President Donald Trump, saying "You are mistaken. You do not scare us," adding that "our position is the correct one, while yours is reckless and illegitimate."
