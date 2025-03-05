Victory over Fascism Proved that Freedom Is Won by Those Who Refuse to be Conquered: Defense Minister
Addis Ababa, March 2, 2025 (POA) ---- Ethiopia’s victory over fascist Italy at Adwa was more than a military success and a testament to the world that freedom is won by those who refuse to be conquered, Defense Minister Aisha Mohammed said.
The victory of Adwa against the colonial aggression is not also just a memory but a symbol of unity and unwavering determination, the minister added.
The 129th Adwa Victory Day is being celebrated throughout the nation.
Speaking at the celebration held in Addis Ababa at the Adwa Victory Memorial Museum, Defense Minister Aisha said the victory was a testament to the world that freedom is won by those who refuse to be conquered.
The minister noted that Ethiopia stood alone 129 years ago against an imperialist force, Italy that tried to impose its will upon it.
However, our forefathers and mothers from all corners of the nation rose together and successfully defeated the invading force with courage strategy and steadfast case, she stated.
Aisha further said that Ethiopia’s victory at Adwa was also a victory of Africa at large, emphasizing that the victory inspired generations across the continent to believe in the possibility of liberation and freedom.
According to the minister, the victory is beyond a historical milestone of our forefathers and mothers that preserved our sovereignty through their bravery.
It is a responsibility, and we must honor the legacy by ensuring that Ethiopia and Africa as a whole stands strong, united and prosperous, she underlined.
The unbreakable sprit that Ethiopians showed at Adwa must guide us today to confront modern challenges and exploit opportunities, Aisha pointed out, stressing that "if our unity remains our strength, there is no challenge we cannot overcome together."
No comments:
Post a Comment