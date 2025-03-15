Woman Swept Away in Pinetown Floods Identified as Vanitha Naidoo
The 54-year-old was driving home from work when her car got swept away by heavy floods for about three kilometres in the Pinetown area on Thursday evening.
KwaZulu-Natal (KZN)
DURBAN - The woman swept away by floods in Pinetown, west of Durban, has been identified as Vanitha Naidoo, a pharmacist at a Clicks store in Hillcrest.
Despite a long search on Thursday night, rescuers only recovered her body trapped inside the car in a river near Gordon Road on Friday morning.
Devashin Govender is a relative to the deceased.
"We are going to go down to the Pinetown mortuary now and then identify the body and wait for the postmortem and then we will provide further updates shortly thereafter."
