Yemen Resumes Naval Blockade Against Israeli Ships in Support of Gaza
By Al Mayadeen English
11 Mar 2025 23:42
Yemen had earlier warned the Israeli occupation to lift its blockade on Gaza, otherwise it would resume its operations targeting Israeli ships in the Red Sea.
The Yemeni Armed Forces announced the resumption of their naval blockade on all Israeli ships in the Red Sea, the Arabian Sea, the Bab al-Mandab Strait, and the Gulf of Aden.
Sanaa's decision comes after the expiration of the deadline set by Ansar Allah leader Abdul-Malik al-Houthi for mediators to pressure the Israeli occupation into reopening Gaza’s border crossings and allowing humanitarian aid into the besieged territory.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Yemeni Armed Forces declared the immediate enforcement of the blockade, warning that any Israeli vessel attempting to breach the restriction would be targeted within the designated operational zones.
The military stressed that the blockade would remain in place until the Israeli occupation complies with the demand to reopen Gaza’s border crossings and facilitate the entry of essential food and medical supplies.
The statement reaffirmed Yemen’s unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people, particularly in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, and reiterated its commitment to standing alongside the Palestinian resistance.
Famine looming over Gaza
Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem warned Tuesday that Gaza is facing the early stages of a real famine due to the Israeli occupation's continued blockade on the entry of food supplies for the tenth consecutive day. He stressed that the humanitarian situation has been dire since the beginning of the Israeli aggression.
In a statement, Qassem highlighted the severe food crisis gripping the besieged enclave, where essential supplies are running out under the ongoing blockade. He noted that the closure of border crossings constitutes a blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement, which stipulates the unrestricted flow of humanitarian aid.
Hamas condemned the Israeli occupation's actions, calling the blockade a flagrant violation of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions.
The movement described it as a flagrant war crime and collective punishment against civilians, warning that the siege has led to soaring food prices and a severe shortage of medical supplies amid an escalating humanitarian catastrophe.
The group also pointed out that the closure of crossings was hindering recovery and reconstruction efforts in Gaza. The ban on the entry of heavy equipment has obstructed relief teams from carrying out their duties.
Yemen pledges to resume operations
Previously, Sayyed al-Houthi said Sanaa was continuously monitoring and observing developments in Gaza amid the Israeli occupation's complete evasion of its commitments to the ceasefire agreement.
In a late February speech, Sayyed al-Houthi also revealed that Yemen was prepared to intervene militarily had Trump carried out his threat to restart the war on Gaza if Hamas did not release the Israeli captives.
"Yemen remains steadfast in its support for the Palestinian people and Resistance factions in confronting Israel’s attempts to evade the ceasefire agreement and its second phase," al-Houthi emphasized, warning that if the war is reignited in Gaza, "the entire Zionist entity, starting with occupied Yafa, will come under fire," amid the Yemeni support and military intervention.
Sayyed al-Houthi reiterated his stance on Friday, giving mediators a four-day deadline to ensure the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, warning that if the Israeli occupation continues to block aid deliveries, naval operations against Israeli-linked vessels will resume.
Al-Houthi accused the Israeli occupation of delaying its commitments under the Gaza ceasefire agreement, particularly concerning humanitarian provisions. He stated that while Hamas had fully honored its obligations, the occupation had failed to uphold its side of the deal.
“The humanitarian aspect of the agreement includes clear obligations with guarantees from mediators, yet Israel is trying to evade them,” he said.
Al-Houthi also condemned intensified Israeli attacks in the occupied West Bank and al-Quds, highlighting the role of Israeli settlers in escalating violence against Palestinians. He criticized US support for the Israeli occupation under President Donald Trump, saying Washington’s backing had emboldened the regime's policies of displacement and aggression against Palestinians.
