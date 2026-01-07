Acting President Delcy Rodríguez Reaffirms Continuity of the Bolivarian Government
Rodríguez called for national unity to “defend our history and our dignity” against what she described as “international illegality.”
The acting president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, tours the José Félix Ribas Socialist Commune. Photo: Presidential Press Office
January 6, 2026 Hour: 8:08 pm
The acting president of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, toured the José Félix Ribas Socialist Commune this Tuesday, as part of the Admirable Challenge 2026, where she inspected productive and social projects.
She also reiterated the government’s commitment to peace, national sovereignty, and the release of the constitutional president, Nicolás Maduro, and the first lady, Cilia Flores, who were kidnapped by U.S. forces.
During the visit, Rodríguez announced that a seven-day national mourning period would be declared in honor of the victims of the “U.S. aggression” against Venezuela. “Stop the harassment of Venezuela, stop the aggression against the people of Bolívar,” she declared, while recalling that she swore her oath of office “with pain, but also with honor, the honor that comes from being Venezuelan, from representing the interests of this nation.”
“I swore to give no rest until our homeland is consolidated on a path of peace,” stated the acting president, emphasizing that “there is a constitutional government” and that “the people govern here.”
In that regard, she underscored the existence of a “consolidated political power” based on People’s Power, which she defined as “the insurmountable barrier against the unilateral armed aggression” denounced before the UN Security Council.
Rodríguez emphasized three fundamental rights: “The right to peace, the right to the homeland, the right to national independence, the right to the future, to social happiness, and to prosperity.” Furthermore, she called for national unity to “defend our history and our dignity” against what she described as “international illegality.”
At the community level, the acting president personally inspected the progress of projects approved through National Popular Consultations, including the provision of 150- and 200-liter water tanks, roof replacements, and the construction of a new Community Gymnasium, spearheaded by local youth. These efforts benefit the 12,813 residents of the commune.
She also highlighted the operation of the José Félix Ribas Textile Factory, which produces school uniforms for more than 15 educational centers, and the “A New Dawn” production unit, dedicated to manufacturing cleaning supplies to combat shortages.
In addition, she spoke with community spokespeople such as Geovanny Rojas (textile management), Belkys Morales (Bodega Plan serving 860 families), and Carlos Carrera (Water Treatment Plant benefiting more than 2,600 families).
The event also highlighted the Together Entrepreneurs Movement, made up of 66 people who develop trades in hardware, pastry, carpentry and beauty, consolidating a productive communal economy in the Santa Ana sector.
