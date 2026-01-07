African Union, Ethiopia, and UAE Call for Immediate Truce in Sudan
6 January 2026
Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AUC shakes hand with Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State in Addis Ababa on Jan 6, 2026
January 6, 2026 (ADDIS ABABA) – The African Union, Ethiopia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Tuesday emphasized that addressing the escalating Sudanese crisis is a top priority, calling for an immediate and unconditional humanitarian truce leading to a permanent nationwide ceasefire.
During a visit by Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, UAE Minister of State, to Addis Ababa, the UAE and Ethiopia reaffirmed their commitment to supporting humanitarian and political tracks in Sudan. The two nations recalled the success of the high-level humanitarian conference they co-hosted in February 2025, which mobilized international support for the Sudanese people.
In a separate meeting, Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, Chairperson of the AUC, and Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan discussed developments in Sudan, strongly condemning atrocities and attacks targeting civilians and humanitarian workers.
The officials stressed the need to ensure unhindered humanitarian access and to hold those responsible for violations of international humanitarian law accountable. They stated that the responsibility for ending the war rests directly with the warring parties.
The discussions underscored the importance of maintaining Sudan’s unity and sovereignty while pushing for an inclusive and transparent political transition. Such a process aims to pave the way for an independent civilian government that reflects the aspirations of the Sudanese people for stability and democracy.
The Sudanese government has accused the UAE of providing military and logistical support to the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) through neighbouring countries such as Chad and the Central African Republic. Abu Dhabi has consistently denied these allegations.
Sudanese army leaders have refused to accept a truce until specific conditions are met. These include the concentration of RSF troops in designated camps, their withdrawal from occupied cities, and the facilitated return of displaced persons and refugees to their homes.
