Ayatollah Khamenei: US President Main ‘Culprit’ in Killings, Destruction During Recent Riots in Iran
Saturday, 17 January 2026 1:15 PM
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei
Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran considers US President Donald Trump the main culprit for the killings and destruction in recent riots.
Ayatollah Khamenei addressed thousands of people from different walks of life in a speech delivered on Monday morning, marking the auspicious anniversary of Eid al-Mab’ath, the day Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) received the first revelation and was chosen as the Final Messenger of God.
“The US president is responsible for casualties, damages, and false accusations directed against the Iranian nation,” he stated, describing him as a criminal in this regard.
Ayatollah Khamenei also elaborated on the nature of the recent unrest, the tools used in it, and Iran’s responsibilities in confronting such plots.
What began as peaceful protests late last month gradually turned violent, as rioters rampaged through cities across the country, killing security forces and civilians and attacking public infrastructure.
Iranian officials have linked the riots and terrorist acts to the US and the Israeli regime.
The US and Israel’s Mossad have admitted their involvement on the ground, with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeting, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”
In a Farsi-language social media post, Mossad encouraged rioters to “Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” adding that Mossad agents are with the rioters “not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field.”
Ayatollah Khamenei noted that in the past, when seditions of this kind occurred in the country, it was usually American media and second-tier politicians in the United States and Europe who interfered.
However, the leader said, “in the recent sedition, the distinctive feature was that the President of the United States himself intervened, made statements, encouraged the rioters, and even spoke of providing military support.”
“This clearly showed that the recent unrest was an American-instigated sedition. The Americans planned it, and based on 50 years of experience, I state decisively and explicitly that America’s goal is to devour Iran,” he reiterated.
The leader emphasized that since the beginning of the Islamic Revolution, “American domination has been dismantled under the leadership of Imam Khomeini, but from the very first day, the United States has sought to restore its political and economic hegemony over Iran.”
He added that these actions are not limited to the current US administration; they reflect longstanding American policy.
“The United States cannot tolerate a country with Iran’s characteristics, capabilities, vastness, and scientific and technological progress,” the Leader noted.
“During the recent sedition, the United States portrayed those who took to the streets to set fires, burn property, cause damage, incite unrest, and carry out acts of destruction as the people of Iran,” he said, adding that this was “a grave slander against the Iranian nation, and such actions constitute a crime.”
According to the Leader, the reasons he outlined are well-documented. Therefore, both the US and the Israeli regime are guilty.
Ayatollah Khamenei added that some of the agents behind the sedition consisted of individuals who were identified, trained, and largely recruited by American and Israeli agencies.
“They had been instructed on how to spread fear, carry out destruction, and sabotage public order, and they were also given substantial financial support. These individuals had presented themselves as leaders.”
He added that Iran’s law enforcement forces played their role effectively, and a large number of these elements were detained.
“We will not lead the country toward war, but we will also not leave domestic and international criminals unpunished,” he underlined.
