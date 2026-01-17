Iran Dismantles Terrorist Cell Behind Armed Attack in Tehran
Saturday, 17 January 2026 7:22 AM
Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence has successfully dismantled a terrorist team that had infiltrated the country through the western borders to cause casualties during recent riots and had carried out a criminal armed attack in Tehran.
According to the Ministry, members of this terrorist team, on the evening of January 8, conducted an armed attack against a Police Station in Tehran, using military weapons and firing more than 850 rounds with the intention of seizing the station and acquiring its armaments.
The attack resulted in the martyrdom of several members of the police force, Basij, and civilians.
During the arrest operation, the terrorists opened fire on operational forces. In the ensuing exchange, one armed terrorist was neutralized, and four others were apprehended.
In a separate announcement, the Ministry of Intelligence confirmed that one of the main organized cells responsible for widespread unrest and the loss of innocent lives in Tehran has also been dismantled.
Several members of this organized network and those involved in violence against civilians have been detained.
The terrorist gang moved through the capital’s streets and opened fire on people, leaving hundreds of people killed and injured.
On Friday, Iranian security forces said they seized 60,000 weapons bound for Tehran and dismantled a Mossad-trained terror cell that exploited recent unrest to carry out deadly attacks.
Iran’s Law Enforcement Command (FARAJA) announced that “Sixty thousand weapons were discovered with rioters in Bushehr,” adding that two terrorists were also arrested in the operation.
What began as peaceful protests late last month gradually turned violent, as rioters rampaged through cities across the country, killing security forces and civilians and attacking public infrastructure.
Iranian officials have linked the riots and terrorist acts to the US and the Israeli regime.
The US and Israel’s Mossad have admitted their involvement on the ground, with former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo tweeting, “Happy New Year to every Iranian in the streets. Also, to every Mossad agent walking beside them.”
In a Farsi-language social media post, Mossad encouraged rioters to “Go out together into the streets. The time has come,” adding that Mossad agents are with the rioters “not only from a distance and verbally. We are with [them] in the field.”
