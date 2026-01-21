Chinese Community Donates Supplies to Children with Disabilities in Zimbabwe
(260117) -- HARARE, Jan. 17, 2026 (Xinhua) -- Students attend a donation ceremony at the Jairos Jiri Centre Primary School in Harare, Zimbabwe, on Jan. 16, 2026. The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Friday donated daily necessities and stationery to a school for children with disabilities in Zimbabwe's capital. (Photo by Tafara Mugwara/Xinhua)
HARARE, Jan. 16 (Xinhua) -- The Chinese Embassy in Zimbabwe on Friday donated daily necessities and stationery to a school for children with disabilities in Harare, Zimbabwe's capital.
After receiving the donation at the Jairos Jiri Centre Primary School, school head Kudzanai Baramasimbe expressed gratitude to the Chinese community for the donation, saying it would help the school provide necessities for the children.
With a current enrollment of 168 children, the public school provides rehabilitation and educational services to primary school children with disabilities. According to Baramasimbe, many parents struggle to pay school fees due to financial constraints, adding pressure to the school's operations.
"We are very delighted by the donation that we received from the Chinese embassy. This donation is going to assist us in alleviating the food shortages that we have here at the school," Baramasimbe told Xinhua.
Meng Limin, chairperson of China's Jiangsu Fanye Power Energy Equipment, which joined the embassy in donating solar equipment worth 12,000 U.S. dollars, said that after learning the school had long struggled with power shortages, her company acted quickly to help improve the children's learning environment.
"We were happy to see the children having electricity and learning in a bright environment," Meng said.
Chinese Ambassador to Zimbabwe Zhou Ding said the embassy, together with the Chinese community, has long been committed to supporting vulnerable children and the education sector in Zimbabwe.
"We believe education is fundamental to this progress. In that spirit, the Chinese embassy donates books, school bags, computers and food supplies to the school," the ambassador said, adding that these contributions reflect the sustained partnership between China and Zimbabwe.
"These children are disabled, but we hope they do not feel marginalized, that they have the opportunity to grow up healthy and happy, and to make greater contributions to China-Zimbabwe relations and friendship in the future," Zhou added.
