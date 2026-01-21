Chinese-built VIP Guesthouse Opens at Tanzania Airport
DAR ES SALAAM, Jan. 17 (Xinhua) -- The VIP guesthouse at Julius Nyerere International Airport in Tanzania's port city of Dar es Salaam has been officially completed and inaugurated, marking its handover and the start of operations.
The project was constructed by China Railway Jianchang Engineering Company (CRJE) (East Africa) Limited, a leading Chinese construction firm.
Tanzanian Vice President Emmanuel Nchimbi presided over the opening ceremony on Friday, noting that the facility can accommodate up to five heads of state and other distinguished guests simultaneously.
He emphasized that the guesthouse significantly enhances Tanzania's capacity to host high-level diplomatic and official events.
Nchimbi also highlighted that the project's completion demonstrates the strength of Chinese enterprises operating in East Africa and provides solid support for practical China-Tanzania cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.
Jiang Yuntao, chairman of CRJE (East Africa) Limited, said the facility will serve as a key venue for Tanzania's foreign affairs activities, reaffirming the company's commitment to supporting local infrastructure development.
Jiang noted that the project team completed construction in just 75 days, far ahead of the original 10-month schedule, setting a record for the fastest delivery of a national-level public building in Tanzania while maintaining high quality.
Located near Terminal 1 of Julius Nyerere International Airport, the 4,800-square-meter facility features a two-story main structure with sections rising to three floors. It includes a reception hall, VIP lounges, meeting and conference rooms, and supporting service facilities to meet diverse hospitality needs.
