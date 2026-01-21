Djibouti Revokes 1,400 Somaliland Passports in Tit-for-tat Move
By Al Mayadeen English
Djibouti revokes 1,400 Somaliland passports amid growing tensions over Hargeisa's alignment with "Israel", sparking a regional diplomatic rift.
Djibouti has revoked roughly 1,400 passports belonging to Somaliland officials, traditional elders, journalists, and members of parliament, in a move that signals a sharp escalation in tensions between the two administrations.
The decision comes after recent diplomatic developments involving "Israel’s" recognition of Somaliland, a breakaway region whose foreign policy shift Djibouti views as contrary to international law and regional stability. Reports indicate that the mass cancellation of travel documents is a direct response to Hargeisa’s new diplomatic alignment.
The latest action follows a series of retaliatory measures between Djibouti and Somaliland. Weeks earlier, Djibouti closed Somaliland’s liaison office in the country.
In turn, Somaliland withdrew its representative from Djibouti and barred Air Djibouti from operating flights to Hargeisa and Berbera, disrupting a route that previously offered at least four weekly services. Observers suggest that Djibouti’s passport revocation aims to pressure Somaliland to reconsider its engagement with "Israel".
'Israel' recognizes Somaliland in the name of normalization
On December 26, "Israel" formally recognized the Republic of Somaliland as an "independent state", a move widely condemned as a violation of international law. The decision is regarded as interference in Somalia’s internal affairs, and it undermines its sovereignty and territorial integrity, drawing criticism from the Somali government and regional organizations.
Somaliland, which declared independence from Somalia in 1991, has never been internationally recognized, and "Israel’s" unilateral recognition breaks longstanding diplomatic norms. Observers warn that this act sets a dangerous precedent by legitimizing secessionist movements without a broader international consensus.
Even US President Donald Trump confirmed that he would not follow "Israel’s" move to recognize Somaliland. In an interview for the New York Post on December 27, Trump was asked whether he would recognize Somaliland and initially responded, “No, comma, not at this…” before correcting himself to say simply, “Just say, ‘No.’” He also remarked, “Does anyone know what Somaliland is, really?”
The decision sparked strong regional and international backlash, with Somalia, the African Union, Türkiye, Egypt, and other Arab and Islamic states condemning the recognition. Critics argue that it threatens peace and stability in the Horn of Africa and could encourage further unilateral recognitions of breakaway regions in other conflict-prone areas.
