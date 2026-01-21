Sudanese Army Reviews New US-Saudi Proposal for Ceasefire with RSF
By Al Mayadeen English
Sudan's army evaluates a new US-Saudi ceasefire proposal as clashes with the RSF continue and humanitarian conditions worsen across the country.
Sudan’s army is reviewing a new proposal from the United States and Saudi Arabia for a truce with the rival paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a government source told AFP on Wednesday.
The Security and Defence Council, a high-level body composed of army and allied government officials, “is holding a meeting today to discuss the US-Saudi initiative for a humanitarian truce and a ceasefire,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.
Since April 2023, fighting between Sudan’s army and the RSF has claimed tens of thousands of lives and displaced around 11 million people, turning much of the country into a humanitarian crisis.
Previous truce efforts have repeatedly failed to produce a lasting ceasefire. Talks led by the so-called Quad, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and Saudi Arabia, have stalled for months after army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused the group of favoring the UAE.
Last year, Sudan’s army cut ties with Abu Dhabi, alleging that the UAE was arming the RSF, claims the UAE denies, despite reports from UN experts, US lawmakers, and international organizations.
The new US-Saudi proposal marks the latest attempt to bring relief to a country grappling with one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises.
Quad-proposed ceasefire fails
In September 2025, the Quad, composed of the US, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Egypt, introduced a comprehensive roadmap aimed at ending the war in Sudan. The plan called for a three-month humanitarian truce followed by structured negotiations leading to a permanent ceasefire.
The proposal included guaranteed aid corridors, protection for civilians, and a mechanism for monitoring violations. It was meant to create space for both the Sudanese army and the RSF to engage in direct talks, facilitated by international mediators.
The roadmap also outlined a phased political transition, envisioning a return to civilian rule under a joint civilian-military authority. It was built on earlier ceasefire efforts but offered more detailed timelines and enforcement mechanisms.
Notably, the plan aimed to engage local civil society and resistance committees in shaping Sudan’s post-war governance. This element distinguished it from prior top-down approaches that had failed to gain traction on the ground.
However, despite initial interest, the plan stalled due to disagreements over sequencing, mutual distrust between the parties, and competing regional agendas, particularly over alleged foreign support for the RSF.
No comments:
Post a Comment