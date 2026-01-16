KSA to Form Military Pact with Somalia, Egypt to Counter UAE Influence
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Jan 2026 13:46
Saudi Arabia is close to sealing a military pact with Somalia and Egypt, aiming to curb the UAE’s growing influence in the Red Sea region amid rising tensions over Somaliland, port deals, and regional security.
Saudi Arabia is finalizing a new military and security agreement with Somalia and Egypt, in a strategic move seen as an effort to limit the United Arab Emirates’ growing influence in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region.
According to sources familiar with the matter, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud is expected to visit Saudi Arabia soon to finalize the pact, which focuses on enhanced military cooperation and Red Sea security coordination. The agreement would mark Riyadh’s most direct military engagement with Somalia to date.
The development follows Somalia’s abrupt cancellation this week of its security and port agreements with the UAE, accusing Abu Dhabi of violating Somali sovereignty by using its territory to extract a Yemeni separatist leader.
The Somali news agency said the move followed strong reports and evidence of “malicious actions” that undermine Somalia’s sovereignty, national unity, and political independence.
Tensions between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, both key members of OPEC+, have been simmering in recent months. Riyadh has reportedly urged Mogadishu to scale back its relations with Abu Dhabi, especially after it ordered Emirati forces to withdraw from Yemen as part of a broader recalibration of regional power balances.
Saudi Arabia steps up in the Horn of Africa
Though Saudi Arabia has long expressed support for Somalia’s territorial integrity and its struggle against the militant group Al-Shabaab, it has provided relatively limited material support. The emerging pact would be the first instance of Riyadh formally committing to strengthening Somalia’s military capacity.
A spokesperson for the Somali government confirmed that a deal is in progress, though details remain undisclosed. Officials from Saudi Arabia’s government and defense ministry did not respond to requests for comment. The Egyptian government also declined to issue a statement.
Meanwhile, the UAE has increased its presence across North and East Africa, backing armed factions in conflicts in Libya and Sudan, and investing heavily in strategic port infrastructure. This includes facilities in Berbera, located in the self-declared breakaway region of Somaliland, and Bosaso in Puntland.
Despite its public commitment to Somalia’s sovereignty, Abu Dhabi’s economic and security ties with Somaliland have raised tensions with Mogadishu and its allies.
Somaliland-'Israel' deal sparks regional backlash
Somalia’s break with the UAE came shortly after "Israel" officially recognized Somaliland, triggering swift condemnation from regional powers including Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey.
Riyadh rallied the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), headquartered in Jeddah, to denounce the recognition as an “illegal measure.”
In its statement, the OIC warned that the move posed a "direct threat to the peace and security of the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea region."
In the same context, Cairo has been steadily increasing its engagement with Somalia. In 2023, Egypt signed a bilateral agreement with Mogadishu aimed at strengthening military cooperation and institutional capacity, a sign of its growing interest in maintaining stability and influence in East Africa.
The new trilateral alignment between Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Somalia, if finalized, could reshape the regional balance of power and serve as a counterweight to UAE-backed ventures across the Red Sea corridor.
