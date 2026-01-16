US Criticizes South Africa Over Iran’s Participation in Naval Drills
By Al Mayadeen English
16 Jan 2026 15:23
The US criticized South Africa for including Iran in naval exercises off Cape Town, warning that the move undermines maritime security and strains US–South Africa relations.
The United States has sharply criticized South Africa for allowing Iran to take part in joint naval drills off the coast of Cape Town, citing concerns that Tehran’s involvement could undermine regional stability and maritime security.
The criticism comes amid conflicting reports over the Islamic Republic’s actual participation, with visual evidence suggesting Iranian officials were present despite claims of a withdrawal.
In a statement posted on X Thursday night, the US Embassy in South Africa said: "Iran’s inclusion in joint exercises, in any capacity, undermines maritime security and regional stability. South Africa can’t lecture the world on justice while cozying up to Iran."
BRICS warships gather near Cape Town
The naval drills, which ended on Friday, involved warships from BRICS nations, including Iran, Russia, and China. Vessels docked at the Simon’s Town Naval Base near Cape Town as part of the multi-day exercise.
While some media outlets, including News24, reported that South Africa had persuaded Iran to withdraw, photos posted by the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) showed Iranian officials present alongside captains of participating vessels.
The developments come amid renewed tensions between South Africa and its second-largest trading partner, the United States, particularly since the return of President Donald Trump to office last year.
Trump has taken a hardline stance on Iran, vowing to impose a 25% tariff on goods from countries that "do business" with the Islamic Republic. He has also threatened military action in response to Tehran’s domestic crackdown on protests.
Meanwhile, South Africa’s Presidency issued a statement Thursday expressing concern over the situation in Iran, "We call on authorities in Tehran to ensure that citizens exercise their right to protest in peace."
The US Embassy also cited confusion within the South African government, stating: "The United States notes with concern and alarm reports that the Minister of Defense and SANDF defied a government order regarding Iran’s participation in the ongoing naval exercises."
As of Friday, South African government officials had not responded to requests for comment. The apparent disconnect between military and civilian leadership raises questions about Pretoria’s foreign policy coherence and its ability to navigate competing geopolitical pressures.
