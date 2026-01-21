Madagascar Mpox Cases Hit 111 Since Outbreak in December 2025
ANTANANARIVO, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- The number of confirmed mpox cases in Madagascar has climbed to 111 since the outbreak began in December, with 263 suspected cases reported, according to a report released on Tuesday by the Malagasy Ministry of Public Health.
The ministry said 17 new confirmed cases and 19 suspected cases were recorded on Monday. As of Jan. 19, no deaths linked to the outbreak had been reported.
In response to the detection of mpox cases, health authorities have stepped up prevention and response measures, including the establishment of public health emergency operation centers across all regions, the installation of health checkpoints on major roads at the exits of affected areas, and the strengthening of protective measures in schools and tourist sites.
According to local media, the Comoros has required travelers arriving from neighboring Madagascar to present a medical certificate upon entry as the outbreak continues.
Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes.
