4 Killed in Tunisia as Heaviest Rainfall Since 1950 Causes Flooding
Source: Xinhua| 2026-01-21 03:04:00|Editor: huaxia
People wade through a flooded road in Tunis, Tunisia, Jan. 20, 2026. At least four people have been killed in Tunisia as the heaviest rainfall since 1950 caused flooding in the country, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Tuesday. (Xinhua/Zhou Haojin)
TUNIS, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- At least four people have been killed in Tunisia as the heaviest rainfall since 1950 caused flooding in the country, the state-run Tunis Afrique Presse (TAP) reported Tuesday.
The fatalities occurred between Monday evening and Tuesday in the city of Moknine in the eastern coastal province of Monastir, where rainfall reached 230 mm, TAP reported.
Khalil Meshri, head of operations and follow-up at the Civil Protection Department, said civil defense units had conducted over 106 interventions by 5 a.m. local time (0400 GMT) on Tuesday, including inspections of flooded roads and removal of vehicles stranded by rising waters.
Meshri added that they had evacuated 15 people and assisted about 300 others in crossing flooded valleys and waterlogged areas, as heavy rain caused rivers and streams to overflow, creating hazardous road conditions across several regions.
The National Institute of Meteorology issued a "red alert," the highest level in its warning system, for the Grand Tunis area, Tunisia's largest metropolitan region, Nabeul, and Monastir provinces.
Authorities suspended classes in more than eight governorates and closed major roads. They urged residents to remain vigilant, avoid flood-prone areas, and follow safety instructions, as heavy rain and strong winds are expected to continue.
Tunisian President Kais Saied has instructed the military to join rescue operations nationwide, according to local media.
No comments:
Post a Comment