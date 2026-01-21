Namibian Subsistence Farmers Try New Techniques for Better Yields Under Climate Pressure
by Ndalimpinga Iita
OSHIKATI, Namibia, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- After years of drought-related losses, Fanuel Ikela is trying new farming techniques to restore soil fertility and improve harvests in Namibia's northern Oshikoto region.
In his village field, the 55-year-old subsistence farmer now places cattle manure directly into the planting holes together with pearl millet seeds after plowing, a departure from the traditional practice of spreading manure across the field before plowing.
By concentrating manure where seeds germinate, Ikela hopes to deliver nutrients more efficiently to young crops. He said the idea came after repeated setbacks and advice exchanged among local farmers facing similar challenges.
According to Ikela, prolonged dry spells in 2023 and 2024 severely affected his yields. Crops withered under intense heat, soil cover eroded, and overall fertility declined.
"I know this because even after the good rains of 2025, although my six-hectare field produced over 100 bags of pearl millet, it was not as good compared to previous years before the drought," he said.
The drought also reduced his access to manure. Several of his cattle -- the main source of organic fertilizer -- died during the harsh years, leaving the remaining herd of 10 unable to meet his field's needs.
In May 2024, the Namibian government declared a state of emergency following the severe drought.
Ikela decided to try the planting-hole manure method after observing a neighbor who applied it last season and achieved better yields.
His experience reflects a broader shift among communal farmers in northern Namibia, where pearl millet, locally known as mahangu, is the main rain-fed staple crop.
Faced with increasingly unpredictable rainfall, farmers are experimenting with techniques aimed at boosting resilience and productivity.
Beyond manure placement, Ikela has also begun planting multiple pearl millet varieties within the same field to identify those best suited to changing weather and soil conditions.
"I assign a different part of the field to each seed variety to see which adapts best," he said. "For many years, I only planted one seed variety of pearl millet."
One section uses seeds saved from the best grains of his previous harvest, another uses seeds bought from fellow farmers, while a third relies on seeds provided by agricultural extension officers.
The Namibian government has been supporting such efforts through subsidies under the Rain-Fed Agronomic Subsidy Programs, according to Simon Nghipandulwa, public relations officer at the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform.
"These are aimed at increasing food production and productivity along cereal value chains, thereby enhancing food security and building resilience to climate change," Nghipandulwa said.
Many farmers are also turning to crop rotation, combining cereals with legumes such as beans, groundnuts, and watermelons, to improve soil health and reduce pest pressure.
"It nourishes the soil, fights pests, and boosts the food basket," Ikela said.
To guide their decisions, farmers increasingly rely on local radio weather forecasts. The Namibia Meteorological Service has predicted mixed rainfall patterns from October 2025 to March 2026, with northern regions already receiving heavy showers.
Hofnie Iipinge, governor of Oshana, said farmers are drawing on both tradition and innovation as they respond to climate pressures.
"Amid the hard work and resilience, the farmers really focus on what would aid their efforts and contribute to the country's food security," he said.
