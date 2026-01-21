Mozambique Faces 103-mln-USD Funding Gap for Flood Relief
MAPUTO, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- The Mozambican government has confirmed a funding shortfall of 6.6 billion meticais (about 103.3 million U.S. dollars) to respond to humanitarian needs caused by torrential rains and widespread flooding across the country.
The assistance will focus on displaced populations, health services, and food provision in temporary accommodation centers, government spokesperson Inocencio Impissa said during a press conference on Tuesday.
Impissa said the newly announced figure represents a downward revision from an earlier estimate of nearly 8 billion meticais, following adjustments based on resources already mobilized and support pledged by partners.
Despite financial constraints, the government has allocated resources to manage the emergency, drawing on national funds, international partners, and assistance from neighboring countries, he added.
Available assets include nine helicopters, boats, and other aircraft being used in search, rescue, and relief operations for flood-affected communities, according to the spokesperson.
Impissa also said that traffic along National Road No.1 (EN1), the country's main transport corridor, will only resume after floodwaters fully recede and a thorough safety assessment of the road is completed.
The EN1 road is currently close at two points, with one in Manhica, Maputo province, and another in Gaza province, due to rainwater flooding the road.
