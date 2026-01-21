South Africa's Inflation Eases to 21-year Low in 2025
Source: Xinhua| 2026-01-21 22:31:00|Editor: huaxia
JOHANNESBURG, Jan. 21 (Xinhua) -- South Africa's consumer price inflation for 2025 averaged 3.2 percent, the lowest annual rate in 21 years, according to data from Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) released on Wednesday.
The annual average of 3.2 percent marked the lowest inflation outcome since 2004, when the average stood at 1.4 percent, and was only marginally above the average rate recorded in 1969.
The country's consumer price inflation rose slightly to 3.6 percent in December 2025, from 3.5 percent in the previous month, according to the agency. Meanwhile, the monthly consumer price index change between November and December was 0.2 percent.
Food and non-alcoholic beverage inflation remained steady at 4.4 percent year on year in December, said Patrick Kelly, chief director for price statistics at Stats SA, adding that beef and other red meats continued to post elevated inflation.
"Beef steak, for example, recorded an annual price change of 28.4 percent in November, and rose to 29.4 percent in December. Other notable red meat products that registered higher rates include sausages (from 18.5 percent to 19.4 percent), boerewors (17.2 percent to 18.2 percent), mutton (13.7 percent to 15.0 percent) and pork (9.4 percent to 11.5 percent)," Kelly noted.
Stats SA's data showed that domestic fuel prices increased moderately, with diesel rising by 3.7 percent and petrol by 0.1 percent over the 12-month period. Passenger bus fares surged sharply in December due to increased travel demand during the festive season, though they were slightly lower than in the previous year.
No comments:
Post a Comment