Sudan Approves 2026 Emergency Budget in First Khartoum Meeting Since War Began
21 January 2026
Sudan's Sovereign Council and the cabiet held their first joint meeting in Khartoum to approve the 2026 budget, Jan 21, 2026
January 21, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s Sovereign Council and cabinet approved the 2026 emergency budget on Wednesday in their first meeting in the capital since war broke out in April 2023.
The government has generally avoided announcing budget details during the conflict, allocating most resources to military operations and salaries while spending little on public services, according to analysts.
The Sovereign Council said in a statement that the joint meeting was held in Khartoum following the return of the military-led body and the “Government of Hope” to resume duties in the capital.
Information Minister Khalid Aleisir said the meeting approved the budget and passed several laws, while other draft laws remain under consideration.
Prime Minister Kamil Idris said on December 30 that the emergency budget targets gross domestic product growth of about 9 % and a reduction in average annual inflation to 65%.
Wednesday’s meeting was the first for the two councils in the new year and represented the practical launch of the executive government’s return to work from Khartoum, Aleisir said.
The 2019 constitutional document, which has been amended several times, transferred parliamentary powers to a joint meeting of the sovereign and ministerial councils until a legislative council is formed.
The council urged citizens to return home, stressing the government’s keenness to repay the Sudanese people for their support in restoring Khartoum to its natural status, the statement said.
The army regained control of Khartoum in March 2025 after the Rapid Support Forces had dominated most of the city since the conflict began in April 2023.
