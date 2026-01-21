Sudan Central Bank Resumes Khartoum Operations After War Halt
20 January 2026
Bank of Sudan headquarters in Khartoum before the war
January 20, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – Sudan’s central bank has resumed operations in the capital Khartoum after a nearly three-year suspension due to civil war that caused extensive damage to its infrastructure, the bank said on Tuesday.
The bank’s headquarters and branches across the country were looted and vandalised during the conflict, alongside the destruction of ATM systems, banking networks and servers, it said in a statement.
Central Bank Governor Amna Mirghani Hassan told staff the return marked a “phase of recovery and reconstruction,” the statement said.
The bank will officially inaugurate its operations on Wednesday, it added.
The banking sector sustained severe losses, with 100 bank branches looted and destroyed nationwide and stolen funds exceeding 38% of holdings in Khartoum, the bank said.
Sudan currently has 38 banks operating 833 branches and 77 service windows.
The army regained control of Khartoum in March 2025 after fighting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which had held most of the capital since the conflict began in April 2023.
