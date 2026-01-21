Sudan to Get Chinese Transformers for War-damaged Power Grid
20 January 2026
Sudanese and Chinese officials discuss the delivery of hydroelectric generation transformers in Cairo, Egypt, January 19, 2026.
January 20, 2026 (CAIRO) – Sudan’s energy ministry is working with Chinese firm Siyuan Energy Company to supply transformers and mobile power stations to repair infrastructure damaged by the country’s civil war, a ministry statement said on Tuesday.
The electricity sector has suffered extensive damage in the 20-month conflict, with approximately 150,000 kilometres of transmission lines and 15,000 transformers affected, according to ministry figures. Key power stations in Bahri, Garri and Jebel Aulia have also been severely damaged.
Consulting Engineer Mu’tasim Ibrahim Ahmed met the regional director of Siyuan Energy Company in Cairo on Tuesday to discuss accelerating the delivery of hydroelectric generation transformers, the statement said.
Both sides agreed the Chinese company would conduct field assessments of war-damaged stations in Sudan and urgently supply emergency mobile transformation stations to provide immediate relief, it added. They also discussed adding more transformers to their agreement.
Engineer Badr al-Din al-Fil, general manager of Sudan’s state-owned National Engineering and Energy Company, said his firm would oversee implementation in accordance with technical requirements and agreed timelines. The company provides strategic support for projects in coordination with the Sudan Electricity Holding Company, he said.
The meeting was attended by Sudan’s Ambassador to China, Omer Issa.
Earlier this month, the first batch of 400 electrical transformers arrived in Khartoum as part of a 4,000-unit contract for the capital, following procurement by the Ministry of Finance.
