Sudan Medical Group Reports 39 Dengue Deaths in Khartoum as Epidemic Spreads
21 January 2026
Sudanese women lie in beds as they receive treatment for dengue fever at Omdurman Hospital, as Sudan grapples with outbreaks of dengue and cholera amid a collapsed healthcare and infrastructure system, in Khartoum, Sudan, September 23, 2025. Reuters photo
January 20, 2026 (KHARTOUM) – The spokesperson for the Preliminary Committee of the Sudan Doctors Union on Tuesday reported more than 200 new cases of dengue fever, including 39 deaths, in Khartoum State.
The spike in infections comes despite the Ministry of Health’s efforts late last year to resume operations at 284 hospitals and health centres. Many of these facilities had been destroyed or vandalized while the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) held control over much of the state.
Sayed Mohammed Abdullah, the committee’s spokesperson, told Sudan Tribune that monitoring teams have identified a rising epidemic curve. He noted that the fatalities primarily involve vulnerable groups, including 22 women and six children, amid a critical shortage of basic medical supplies.
Abdullah warned that the current statistics likely understate the crisis’s magnitude due to the difficulty of conducting a comprehensive census. He attributed the resurgence of the disease to a deteriorating environment and a lack of preventative measures.
The spokesperson blamed the worsening situation on administrative failures and a lack of institutional intervention. Reports indicate that hospitals are overcrowded with patients while facing an acute shortage of intravenous fluids and life-saving medicines.
The outbreak of dengue fever and malaria is linked to a total collapse of environmental infrastructure, characterized by accumulated waste, sewage overflows, stagnant water, and mosquito breeding in water tanks.
Health officials expressed concern that the situation could deteriorate further in displacement camps during the winter months. Already, 2,576 malaria cases have been recorded among displaced populations suffering from malnutrition and weakened immunity.
The committee urged health authorities to officially declare an outbreak and launch an urgent government response. This would include public awareness campaigns, the establishment of a national committee with a unified diagnostic protocol, and the restoration of disabled laboratories.
In December, an assessment by Norwegian Church Aid and International Medical Teams showed that government funding covers less than 10% of the operating costs for health facilities in Khartoum. The study found that 70% of facilities lack antibiotics, 85% lack malaria drugs, and 45% lack access to a safe water source.
