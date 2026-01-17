Top General Warns Enemies Waging Media War Against Iran After Riots
Saturday, 17 January 2026 2:16 PM
The photo shows people gathering next to a burning motorcycle during violent riots in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on October 8, 2022. (Photo by AFP)
The Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, Major General Abdolrahim Mousavi, says the Islamic Republic's adversaries try to distort realities through their media empire and cognitive warfare.
General Mousavi made the remarks on Saturday, following the foreign-backed riots that spread across Iranian cities last month.
“The enemy's media empire and cognitive warfare have influenced segments of Iranian society, particularly in the field of soft war. God willing, we will be able to move the country towards the ideals of the Islamic Revolution,” he said.
General Mousavi further underscored the importance of remaining vigilant against the deceptive tactics employed by the enemy, stressing the necessity of “clear and accurate” communication to counteract the misinformation campaign.
The top general also emphasized Iran's substantial capabilities to combat such conspiracies, particularly those orchestrated by the “criminal” United States government.
During the recent riots, Western media failed report on attacks on public and private properties, the involvement of armed groups, and foreign encouragement or support for unrest.
The terrorist gang moved through the capital’s streets and opened fire on people, leaving hundreds of people killed and injured.
They tend to prioritize one-sided narratives that amplify pressure in Washington for military action against Iran, while downplaying widespread violence and relying heavily on figures supplied by US government-funded organizations.
An investigation by The Grayzone editor-in-chief, Max Blumenthal and editor Wyatt Reed, revealed that major Western outlets have overlooked mounting video evidence showing severe violence carried out by groups described as “largely peaceful” protesters by Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch.
The footage released by Iranian state media and other sources depicts public lynchings, attacks on mosques, arson at municipal buildings, markets, and fire stations, as well as armed men firing weapons in crowded city centers.
Despite the evidence, the report argues that coverage in the US and Europe has predominantly focused on alleged abuses by Iranian security forces, relying on casualty figures produced by Iranian diaspora NGOs funded by the US National Endowment for Democracy (NED), which has long been associated with US regime-change efforts.
The unrest in Iran, which initially stemmed from currency volatility and rising inflation linked to unlawful US and European sanctions, escalated on January 8 when coordinated attacks targeted public, state, and religious sites.
Armed groups attacked shops, banks, bus stations, and mosques, killing a number of security personnel and civilians.
Authorities say evidence shows foreign-backed terrorist groups distributed weapons, deliberately targeted civilians and security forces, and acted with the direct involvement of the United States and Israel.
