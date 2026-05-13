How Ethiopia and France Are Building a Future of Innovation and Cooperation?
By Henok Tadele HAILE
Addis Ababa, May 13, 2026 —Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Wednesday officially welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron at the historic National Palace as the French leader began his latest official visit to Ethiopia, signaling the continued strengthening of relations between the two nations.
Sharing moments from the welcoming ceremony at the National Palace, Prime Minister Abiy posted on social media that he had formally received President Macron, whose latest trip underscores France’s growing strategic interest in Ethiopia and the wider Horn of Africa region.
The two leaders later visited the Ethiopia Science Museum, where discussions focused on innovation, technology, and future opportunities for cooperation. In another social media post following the visit, PM Abiy said Ethiopia and France are “walking ahead to the future,” describing the Science Museum tour as a reflection of both nations’ shared commitment to innovation and technological advancement.
Welcoming President Macron on his third official visit to Ethiopia, Prime Minister Abiy said France’s friendship with Ethiopia “speaks for itself,” emphasizing that bilateral ties continue to deepen.
Beyond the ceremonial engagements, the visit produced tangible diplomatic outcomes. The two leaders held substantive bilateral talks at the National Palace, addressing a broad range of issues of mutual interest. Among the key agreements signed was a 54.6 million Euro loan for Ethiopia’s Renewable, Integrated, Sustainable Energy and Digitalization Program, which is expected to support the country’s green energy transition and digital transformation agenda.
Additional cooperation agreements were also exchanged, reinforcing collaboration in sustainable development, energy, and technological modernization.
Macron’s latest visit comes at a time when relations between Ethiopia and France are gaining remarkable momentum across political, economic, cultural, and development sectors.
The relationship between the two countries dates back to the 19th century when Ethiopia and France signed the Treaty of Friendship and Commerce in 1843. Formal diplomatic relations were established in 1897 following agreements signed between Emperor Menelik II and French representative Léonce Lagarde.
That same year also marked the beginning of construction of the historic Djibouti–Addis Ababa Railway, one of the earliest major infrastructure partnerships between Ethiopia and France. France later opened its diplomatic legation in Addis Ababa in 1907 on land granted by Emperor Menelik II.
Throughout the 20th century, cooperation expanded into infrastructure development, legal reforms, education, administration, and cultural exchanges. One of the most notable milestones came in 1966 when former French President Charles de Gaulle visited Addis Ababa, resulting in the signing of a cultural convention that remains active today.
Relations entered a new phase in 2018 following Prime Minister Abiy’s rise to power. His visit to Paris later that year opened a new chapter in bilateral engagement, followed by Macron’s state visit to Ethiopia in 2019, during which both countries signed agreements on heritage preservation, security, and infrastructure development.
Diplomatic engagement continued in subsequent years. In 2023, French and German foreign ministers visited Addis Ababa in support of Ethiopia’s peace process following the northern conflict. Abiy also visited Paris that same year, further strengthening dialogue between the two governments.
The momentum continued in 2024 when French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noël Barrot visited Ethiopia. Macron later returned to Addis Ababa in December of that year for the inauguration of the restored National Palace, which was renovated with French support and transformed into a museum.
Prime Minister Abiy’s visit to France in May 2025 and France’s hosting of a Europe-Ethiopia investment forum later that year further demonstrated the growing strategic importance of the partnership.
Economic cooperation has increasingly become one of the strongest pillars of Ethiopia-France relations. The partnership is particularly active in aerospace, energy, infrastructure, and manufacturing sectors.
According to diplomatic sources, bilateral trade reached 812.6 million Euros in 2024, making Ethiopia one of France’s major trading partners in East Africa.
The aviation sector remains especially significant, with Airbus supplying aircraft to Ethiopian Airlines. French investments have also expanded into logistics, agriculture, energy, infrastructure, and digital services.
The Franco-Ethiopian Chamber of Commerce continues playing an important role in strengthening business partnerships between companies from both countries.
Renewable energy cooperation remains another critical area of engagement. France previously supported Ethiopia through the development of the Ashegoda Wind Farm, one of the country’s major wind energy projects and a symbol of growing cooperation in sustainable development.
Cultural ties remain equally strong. Alliance Française Addis-Ababa and Alliance Française Dire Dawa continue promoting French language education and cultural exchange through exhibitions, language programs, concerts, and film screenings.
France has also supported Ethiopia’s creative industries through initiatives such as the Habesha Creative Lab, which helps young Ethiopian innovators and entrepreneurs expand their creative potential.
President Macron’s latest visit reflects more than diplomatic tradition. It signals a partnership increasingly focused on innovation, sustainable development, investment, and future opportunities.
As Ethiopia continues pursuing economic reform and technological transformation, its growing partnership with France appears poised to play an increasingly important role in shaping that future.
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