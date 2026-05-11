At Least 69 Killed in Militia Attacks in Eastern DRC
By Al Mayadeen English
10 May 2026 06:25
At least 69 people were killed in an attack carried out by the Codeco militia in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, amid escalating violence in Ituri province.
At least 69 people were killed in an attack carried out by the Codeco militia in Ituri province in the northeastern Democratic Republic of Congo, according to local and security sources.
The assault, which reportedly took place at the end of April, is the latest in a series of deadly attacks in the mineral-rich region bordering Uganda, where armed groups continue to operate despite ongoing military operations.
Bodies recovered days after the attack
Sources told AFP that armed men affiliated with the Codeco militia were responsible for the killings.
The recovery of victims’ bodies was delayed for several days due to the continued presence of militia fighters and deteriorating security conditions in the area.
Security officials confirmed a death toll of at least 69 people, while local civil protection authorities indicated the number of victims may exceed 70.
Armed groups continue operations in Ituri
The Codeco militia claims to defend the interests of the predominantly farming Lendu community in its conflict with the mainly pastoral Hema community.
Several armed factions remain active across eastern Congo, including the Convention for the Popular Revolution (CRP) and the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), which has pledged allegiance to ISIS.
Local and security sources also reported that ADF fighters killed at least 36 people in separate attacks in Ituri and North Kivu earlier this week.
UN warns of escalating violence
The United Nations mission in the Democratic Republic of Congo warned of a “deadly” escalation in attacks targeting civilians across eastern regions of the country.
According to MONUSCO, dozens of civilians have been killed in recent days in Ituri, North Kivu, and South Kivu provinces.
Eastern DR Congo has witnessed decades of violence involving armed groups, militias, and military forces competing for territorial control and access to natural resources.
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