Ghalibaf Warns Iran Ready to Deliver ‘Punitive Response’ to Any Attack
By Al Mayadeen English
11 May 2026 23:50
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf says Tehran is prepared for all scenarios and warns enemies will be “surprised” by Iran’s response to any aggression.
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stressed that the Iranian Armed Forces are fully prepared to respond decisively to any aggression against the Islamic Republic, warning that Tehran’s adversaries “will be surprised” by Iran’s capabilities and response options.
In a post published on X on Monday, Ghalibaf stated that Iran is “ready to deliver a punitive response to any aggression,” adding that “wrong strategies and decisions always lead to wrong outcomes.”
“The whole world has already understood the consequences of these policies,” he wrote, emphasizing that the Islamic Republic “is prepared for all options.”
He concluded the statement with a warning directed at Iran’s adversaries: “They will be surprised.”
In another post, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf stated that there is “no alternative” to recognizing the rights of the Iranian people under the proposed 14-point framework, warning that any other approach would result in repeated failures and impose greater costs on American taxpayers the longer negotiations are delayed.
US weighs escalation against Iran
Ghalibaf’s remarks came after Axios reported that US President Donald Trump was set to meet with his national security team to discuss the next phase of Washington’s confrontation with Iran following the collapse of negotiations on Sunday.
According to the report, discussions within the Trump administration included the possibility of renewed military action against Iran and proposals related to Iranian enriched uranium.
The statements also follow Washington’s rejection of Iran’s latest response, which had been delivered through Pakistani mediation as part of ongoing indirect negotiations between Tehran and the United States.
Tehran reiterates deterrence posture
Iranian officials have repeatedly stressed that the country’s military and defensive posture is based on deterrence and direct retaliation against any attack targeting Iranian territory or sovereignty.
Tehran has also warned against foreign military deployments near strategic waterways, particularly in and around the Strait of Hormuz, maintaining that regional security must remain under the responsibility of regional states rather than foreign powers.
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