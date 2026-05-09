Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Black Agenda Radio Discussing the Attacks on Mali by Western-backed Rebels
Listen and watch this interview by Margaret Kimberley, Executive Editor of Black Agenda Report, with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To review this news segment just go to the following URL: Mali Attacked By Western Backed Proxies
The discussion centers around the recent attacks by separatists and jihadists rebels who launched a deadly attack on various regions and cities throughout the West African state.
Azikiwe looks at the regional dimensions of the conflict while analyzing the crisis of neo-colonialism in the 21st century. Mali is part of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) which is opposed by France and the United States.
This interviewed aired on Fri. May8, 2026.
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