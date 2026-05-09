Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Kingdom of Eswatini
Watch this 1+1 interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the history and contemporary affairs of the Kingdom of Eswatini in Southern Africa.
To view this entire episode just go to the following link: Mali Attacked By Western Backed Proxies - YouTube
The interview was conducted by Youri Smouter and examines the 3.4 million years of historical development in the region.
We look back on the societal structures which evolved from the 4th to the 19th centuries C.E.
Later we explore the colonial and independence process and the current period of neo-colonial rule.
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