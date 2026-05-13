US Intelligence Says Iran Restored Most Military Capabilities: NYT
By Al Mayadeen English
Source: The New York Times
Secret US intelligence assessments found Iran has restored most of its missile and military capabilities, contradicting Trump administration claims.
Secret US intelligence assessments indicate that Iran has regained access to most of its missile infrastructure and operational capabilities, contradicting repeated claims by US President Donald Trump and his administration that Iranian military capabilities had been destroyed during the recent aggression on the country.
According to a report by The New York Times, the classified assessments concluded that Tehran has restored access to the majority of its missile launch sites, underground facilities, and mobile launch systems along the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran restores missile infrastructure
Sources familiar with the assessments said Iran has regained operational access to 30 out of 33 missile sites near the Strait of Hormuz, with only three locations still considered fully inaccessible.
The reports state that Iran can now use mobile launch platforms from many of these sites to relocate and launch missiles, including directly from operational facilities in some cases.
US intelligence assessments also reportedly found that Iran still possesses around 70% of its mobile missile launchers and approximately 70% of its pre-war missile stockpile, including ballistic missiles capable of targeting countries across the region.
Underground facilities remain operational
According to the report, US military intelligence agencies assessed that roughly 90% of Iran’s underground missile storage and launch facilities remain either partially or fully operational.
The conclusions were reportedly based on satellite imagery and surveillance data collected from multiple intelligence sources.
These findings directly challenge months of public statements by the Trump administration and US Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, who repeatedly claimed Iran’s military infrastructure had been neutralized.
This comes after Iranian Defense Ministry spokesman Brigadier General Reza Talaei said any future aggression against Iran would trigger an immediate response.
He stated that Iran had demonstrated its ability to defend itself “both diplomatically and on the battlefield.”
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