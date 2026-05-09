Niger Orders Suspension of France 24, RFI, AFP and Other French Media
By Al Mayadeen English
The reason cited by Niger’s authorities for the suspension is threatening national stability and social cohesion amid growing tensions in the Sahel.
Authorities in Niger announced on Friday the suspension of several French media organizations, accusing them of threatening public order and national stability.
In a statement broadcast on state television, Niger’s authorities said the affected outlets had repeatedly aired “content likely to gravely endanger public order, national unity, social cohesion and the stability of the institutions” of the country.
The suspension, which took effect immediately, applies to satellite packages, cable networks, digital platforms, websites, and mobile applications. The targeted organizations include France 24, Radio France Internationale, Agence France-Presse, TV5Monde, TF1 Info, Jeune Afrique, and Mediapart, among others.
Niger-France ties in free fall
The move marks a further deterioration in relations between Niger’s government and France following the July 2023 coup that brought the junta to power.
Niger’s transitional authorities have pledged to drastically reduce and eventually sever longstanding ties with France, framing the move as part of a broader effort to end what they describe as lingering French neo-colonial influence in the country.
This position reflects growing regional tensions in West Africa, where several governments have increasingly questioned military, economic, and political cooperation with Paris. The Nigerien leadership has emphasized reclaiming full sovereignty over national resources and security policy, while also seeking alternative international partnerships.
Supporters of the shift portray it as a decisive break from colonial-era structures, whereas critics warn it could deepen instability and weaken existing security cooperation in the Sahel.
Other outlets banned
Shortly after the coup brought the junta to power, both France 24 and Radio France Internationale were suspended, while Britain’s BBC was banned in December 2024.
The announcement also comes amid a broader crackdown on French media across the Sahel region. Earlier this week, Burkina Faso, an ally of Niger and Mali within the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), banned TV5Monde broadcasts. Mali has likewise imposed restrictions on several French media outlets as it grapples with escalating jihadist and rebel attacks.
Niger’s decision comes days ahead of a major summit between France and African countries set to take place in Nairobi. None of the three junta-led AES member states is expected to participate.
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