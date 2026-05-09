ISIS-linked Attack on Nigerian Army Base Kills 2 Soldiers in Borno
By Al Mayadeen English
Suspected ISIS militants attacked a Nigerian army base in Borno state, killing two soldiers and injuring several others, including a commanding officer.
Suspected ISIS terrorists launched an attack on a Nigerian military position in Magumeri, leaving several soldiers dead and others injured, Reuters reported, citing security sources and the Nigerian army.
The assault targeted a Forward Operating Base in northeastern Borno State during the early hours of Thursday, marking another escalation in the prolonged insurgency that has destabilized the region for years.
A military source told Reuters that militants stormed the base amid poor visibility, resulting in multiple casualties among Nigerian troops.
“Three soldiers were killed in the attack while the commanding officer was severely injured ... and 14 other soldiers were injured,” the source said, adding that about eight militants were killed.
According to the source, troops later pushed back the attackers and seized around 20 motorcycles, several machine guns, and rocket-propelled grenades.
A member of the civilian joint task force, a vigilante network assisting the military in anti-insurgency operations, said he witnessed the aftermath of the raid, including damaged structures and fallen soldiers inside the base.
“The commanding officer sustained injury and about 20 others sustained gunshot injuries,” he said, adding that about 10 Boko Haram fighters were killed.
Nigeria’s military later confirmed the attack, saying forces from Operation Hadin Kai had repelled an infiltration attempt by ISIS fighters.
Magumeri base assault
In a statement, Lieutenant Colonel Sani Uba said troops “successfully contained” the assault and “neutralised scores” of militants during the confrontation.
“Regrettably, two gallant soldiers paid the supreme price in the course of the battle, while an officer and other wounded personnel are currently stable and receiving appropriate medical attention,” Uba stated.
The insurgency in northeastern Nigeria, driven mainly by ISIS and Boko Haram terror factions, has persisted for more than a decade despite repeated military offensives.
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