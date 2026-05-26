Top General Congratulates Qalibaf on Re-election as Iran’s Parliament Speaker
Tuesday, 26 May 2026 10:11 AM
Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf
A top Iranian military commander has extended warm congratulations to Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf on his re-election as speaker of the Iranian Parliament for the seventh consecutive year.
In a message to Qalibaf on Tuesday, Commander of Iran’s Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Major General Ali Abdollahi expressed sincere congratulations following the decisive vote of parliament members.
The message noted that Iran is currently facing an unequal, all-out hybrid war waged by the US-Israeli axis and its regional proxies.
In these circumstances, the general said, the role of parliament as a supporting pillar for defense policies, the creation of deterrence, and the strengthening of popular and legal backing for the Armed Forces is both critical and irreplaceable.
Abdollahi emphasized close, continuous, and cross-sectoral cooperation with parliament as the legislative and supervisory arm of the system.
Qalibaf has been re-elected as Iran’s Parliament speaker after winning the majority of the votes cast by legislators.
He also affirmed that the unity of the three branches of government in the current critical situation constitutes the front line of neutralizing enemy conspiracies.
Qalibaf was re-elected as the speaker of the Iranian Parliament on Monday after garnering a high number of votes from lawmakers.
He managed to secure 235 of the 271 votes cast by lawmakers.
Qalibaf has served as the speaker throughout the four years of the 11th Parliament and the first two years of the 12th Parliament.
The parliament’s presiding board consists of 12 seats: one for the speaker, two for vice speakers, six for secretaries, and three for observers.
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