At Least One Person Killed in Shooting at Islamic Center of San Diego
Police rushed to ‘neutralize’ the shooter and chairman of center confirmed security guard had been fatally shot
Maya Yang and Maanvi Singh
Mon 18 May 2026 16.53 EDT
At least one person, a security guard, was killed in a shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego.
Police rushed to the center on Monday and “neutralized” the shooter, according to authorities. Authorities had not yet confirmed any fatalities or injuries, but chairman of the mosque that was targeted confirmed to outlets that a guard had been killed.
A spokesperson for a local hospital, Sharp Memorial, also said that victims were being treated there.
In a statement shortly after 1pm PT on Monday, San Diego police said: “The threat at the Islamic center has been neutralized.”
Todd Gloria, the San Diego mayor, urged people to avoid the area. And the office of Gavin Newsom, California’s governor, said he had been briefed on the situation and Governor’s Office of Emergency Services was coordinating with local law enforcement.
“I am aware of the active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont and am continuing to receive updates from law enforcement,” Gloria said in a statement on social media. “Emergency personnel are on scene and actively working to protect the community and secure the area.”
The incident appears to have occurred approximately an hour before midday prayer, which according to ICSD’s website, is set at 1.15pm PT. The center also has a
Gavin Newsom, the California governor, was also briefed, with a spokesperson saying the governor’s office for emergency services was coordinating with local law enforcement.
“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” Newsom’s office said.
The ICSD is the largest mosque in San Diego county.
Meanwhile, the New York police department announced that it was also aware of the shooting, saying: “While there is currently no known nexus to NYC or specific threats to NYC houses of worship, out of an abundance of caution, the NYPD is increasing deployments to mosques across the city.”
Associated Press contributed reporting
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