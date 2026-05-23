Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on 1+1 with Youri Smouter, Discussing the History and Contemporary Affairs of the Kingdom of Lesotho, Part II
Watch this interview with Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on 1+1 hosted by Youri Smouter where they review the history and contemporary affairs of the independent Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa.
To watch this episode just go to the following link: 1+1 E388 Youri Speaks to Abayomi Azikiwe of Pan-African Newswire on Lesotho's history Part 2 of 2 - YouTube
This is part two of the discussion on the Mountain Kingdom which is completely surrounded by the Republic of South Africa.
We look back on the history of resistance against the Boers and the British colonialists along with the post-independence situation which has been characterized by sectarian party politics; support for the liberation movements in South Africa; and the development of the phenomenal Lesotho Highlands Water Project (LHWP) in cooperation with their surrounding neighbor which is the largest industrial state on the continent.
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