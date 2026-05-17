Drone Attacks on Moscow Leave 12 People Injured — Mayor
Sergey Sobyanin added that three residential buildings had been damaged
© Sergey Malgavko/TASS
MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. According to preliminary reports, 12 people have suffered injuries in drone attacks on Moscow, the city’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said.
"According to preliminary reports, 12 people were injured in drone attacks. In particular, construction workers suffered injuries at the entrance of the Moscow Refinery. The facility’s operation has not been affected," he wrote on Max.
Sobyanin added that three residential buildings had been damaged.
According to him, over 120 drones flying towards Moscow were shot down in the past 24 hours.
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