Unidentified Gunmen Abduct at Least 45 Schoolchildren in Nigeria
By Al Mayadeen English
Armed masked men abducted at least 45 schoolchildren in Nigeria’s Oyo State during coordinated attacks on multiple schools, with authorities detaining three suspects amid ongoing investigations.
At least 45 schoolchildren were abducted after armed masked men launched coordinated attacks on three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Nigeria’s Oyo State on Friday.
The schools that were attacked were Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota; Community Grammar School, Esiele; and L.A. Primary School.
Local accounts described the attackers to Nigeria's Punch Newspaper as a group of young men wearing masks and camouflage uniforms who entered school premises in a coordinated operation before taking the students away.
A teacher present during the incident told the outlet that the assailants acted quickly and in an organized manner, leaving little time for response.
Authorities detained three suspects in connection with the attack as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the abduction. The authorities also note that potential escape routes have been surrounded after the attackers fled into a nearby forest reserve bordering Oriire communities and the Old Oyo National Park axis.
Nigeria's Inspector-General of Police, Olatunji Rilwan Disu, told residents during his visit to one of the attacked schools that the Nigerian Police Force, alongside other security agencies, intensified efforts to locate and return the kidnapped pupils and bring the attackers to justice.
Persistent armed group activity across multiple regions
The incident comes amid continued insecurity linked to armed criminal groups operating across several states in Nigeria, particularly in the northwestern and central regions.
These groups are reported to maintain camps in forested areas across Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger states, from which they carry out repeated raids on surrounding communities.
Their activities include armed attacks on villages, theft of livestock and property, and widespread kidnappings targeting civilians, including schoolchildren and teachers.
On Saturday, gunmen attacked a primary and secondary school in the northeastern Borno State, where several students were kidnapped.
The mass abduction highlights ongoing difficulties faced by Nigerian authorities in addressing coordinated attacks on rural communities and educational institutions.
Security forces have conducted repeated operations against armed groups in affected regions, but incidents of large-scale kidnappings and violent raids continue to occur despite ongoing countermeasures.
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